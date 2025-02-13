Cheval Collection’s latest property in the Middle East, Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai, is set to open in March 2025 with 151 luxurious, serviced apartments and a host of top-flight business and leisure amenities.

One of the award-winning, UK-based hospitality brand’s largest properties, Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai is a reimagining of the showpiece Leadership Pavilion that hosted world leaders during Expo 2020 and Cop28. The prestigious building, which has been extensively refurbished, is located alongside the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, five minutes’ walk from the Expo City Metro station.

Its opening will mark a key milestone in Cheval Collection’s Middle East expansion, which includes more properties in the UAE and a move into Saudi Arabia. The company’s first Dubai property, Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai, opened in April 2023, and won the ‘Best Debut Hotel Apartments’ accolade at the 2024 Arabian Travel Awards.

Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai offers a range of stunning accommodation, all with high-end finishes, beautiful furnishings and a fully-equipped private kitchen. Available for short-term and long stays, the apartments include Metro Rooms, studios, one to three-bedroom units and Royal Suites. Most have at least one balcony, with some directly overlooking Al Wasl Plaza.

The pet friendly property also boasts a range of dining outlets, including TEN-11 all day restaurant, 7seven7 coffee shop and bakery, and PDL café. There is also a rooftop pool with stunning views across Expo City and nearby areas of Dubai, a state-of-the-art gym with yoga studio, and extensive, landscaped grounds.

The stunning property also offers three Majlis, including the 450 sq m Royal Majlis as well as private meeting rooms. All are available for private hire.

Mohammed Alawadhi, Managing Director at Cheval Collection, said: “Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai underscores our commitment to Dubai and the wider region – and brings a new dimension to accommodation and amenities at Expo City. We are delighted to be part of the EXPO 2020 legacy by opening our flagship property at the heart of this thriving new residential, business and tourism hub.”

Christian Potvin, general manager at Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai, added: “Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai bears all the hallmarks of the Cheval Collection brand: a strategic, vibrant location, prestigious accommodation, high-end fitness facilities, great dining options and convenient transport links. We look forward to welcoming our loyal guests who are familiar with our brand, and new customers looking for the best in luxury, home-from-home living.”

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & Marcomms Officer, Expo City, commented: “As Expo City continues its transformation into a fully-integrated community where people can live, work and play, we are delighted to see the opening of Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai as a further enhancement to our hospitality and residential offering.

“With its central location, this new property will ideally serve visitors to the major events hosted here, the number of which is set to rapidly increase with the expansion of the neighbouring Dubai Exhibition Centre and Al Maktoum International Airport.”

Cheval Collection operates nearly 1,000 luxury apartments across 14 properties in London, Edinburgh and Dubai, and is set to open its first property in Saudi Arabia - Cheval Ladun Living – in 2027. -TradeArabia News Service

