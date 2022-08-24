UAE - Leading real estate development company, Bloom Holding, has signed up Edra for Emirates as the first contractor for enabling works of its fully integrated residential community, Bloom Living, in Abu Dhabi.

The contractor will commence enabling works in September ahead of the launch of the community’s second phase, marking a major milestone in the development of Bloom Living.

Being built over an area of 2.2 million sq m, Bloom Living features more than 4,000 homes, including a selection of villas, townhouses and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations.

Bloom Living’s architecture is inspired by the rustic vibe of the Mediterranean and seamlessly fuses traditional Spanish design with contemporary finishings.The highly-convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Announcing the contract award, Bloom said this comes in just five months after the successful launch of Cordoba, the first phase of the AED9 billion ($2.5 billion) community, sold out within a remarkable four hours of its release into the market earlier this year in March. It remains on track for completion in Q4 2024.

The main works package of Cordoba is now at tender stage, and the contractor will be appointed before the end of 2022, it added.

Bloom Holding CEO Carlos Wakim said: "The appointment of Edra for Emirates reinforces our commitment to working with best-in-class partners, assuring a timely delivery of our iconic community, Bloom Living. At Bloom, we are dedicated to providing UAE residents and citizens alike with a diversity of real estate services that directly address their evolving needs, whilst adhering to the high standards of quality that are synonymous with the Bloom brand."

Erda General Manager Pierre Fayad said: "We are delighted to be selected as a valued partner of Bloom Holding, and we look forward to working together and provide a real added value to the UAE’s real estate market."

"We are confident that Bloom Living project will be built with highest construction standards which will further reinforce Bloom’s position as a developer of choice," he stated.

Wakim said recently Bloom Living had been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.

"The aspirational all-inclusive community will bring together residents of all ages, cultures, and ethnicities, to deliver a superior living experience that promotes genuine human connection," he added.

