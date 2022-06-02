Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has, announced the completion of electrical installations and special extension works on the commercial villa plots located in the North East of Deerat Al Oyoun, making the plots ready for sale.

The Bahraini developer had commissioned Castillo Trading & Construction to build power substations and extend cables for the plots, and appointed Mott MacDonald as the primary consultant to provide engineering advice with technical solutions and oversee the aforementioned works.

Following the completion of the electrical works, all special infrastructure services for the project are currently available, enabling plot owners and developers to start constructing their spaces and commence commercial operations, it stated.

Announcing the work completion, CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi said: "I’m pleased to announce that our commercial villa plots are now up for sale, which are available in various sizes and are ideal for a range of business activities. The plots are strategically located near key residential areas in the city, providing easy access to residents and visitors of Diyar Al Muharraq."

"Through our commercial offerings, we aim to meet the needs of business owners and provide them with real estate solutions that caters to their commercial and investment goals," he stated.

According to him, Diyar Al Muharraq offers an attractive environment for business owners and investors alike, in line with its vision of emerging as a modern and fully-integrated city.

"These plots are ideal for setting up a diverse range of establishments including beauty salons, spas, fitness centres, offices, health clinics, retail stores, entertainment centers, as well as businesses that can benefit from a separate location in a vibrant neighbourhood," he added.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated residential city in Bahrain with its unique mix of residential and commercial projects making it among the best investment opportunities for both personal and commercial assets.

