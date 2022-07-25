Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq has announced the completion of all infrastructure work on the Al Bareh freehold residential project.

Work on Phase 4 commenced in November 2021 and completed in May 2022, in accordance with the set schedule.

Phase 4 infrastructure works on Al Bareh plots included connecting electricity, water and telecommunications systems, installing irrigation systems, drainage and sewage systems, as well as road paving and lighting.

The leading consultant on the project, AECOM, oversaw the project planning and supervised it alongside Jahecon.

Diyar Al Muharraq chief executive Ahmed Al Ammadi said, “We are pleased to announce the successful and timely completion of the fourth and final phase of Al Bareh. We have finalised all infrastructure works while maintaining the highest standards.

Al Bareh is located in the Northwest of Diyar Al Muharraq overlooking views of the Gulf and the city’s main canal.

