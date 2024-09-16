MANAMA: Bahrain Marina Development Company, the developer behind the prestigious Bahrain Marina project in the heart of Manama, has announced a significant achievement with 25% of the Phase I already completed.

One of the most significant real estate and tourism developments in the kingdom, the Bahrain Marina is designed to provide an integrated and luxurious living experience that blends high-end residential, retail, entertainment, and hospitality offerings.

The project features an array of luxury residential units, including meticulously designed apartments offering panoramic views of the Gulf. Five-star hotels provide premium hospitality services.

A state-of-the-art yacht marina is also part of the development, offering world-class facilities for marine enthusiasts, stated the developer.

In addition to luxury residences and hospitality, Bahrain Marina will boast a high-end shopping mall featuring a diverse range of international and local retailers.

The development will also host a variety of restaurants and cafes catering to different culinary tastes, along with family-friendly recreational facilities, green spaces, parks, pristine beaches, and modern sports facilities, including swimming pools.

On the key achievement, Chairman Khalid Najibi said: "We are extremely proud of the tremendous progress achieved over the past year. Reaching 25% completion is a remarkable accomplishment that underscores our commitment to delivering a world-class project."

"Achieving this while maintaining a strong safety record demonstrates the dedication and diligence of our entire team. This achievement strengthens our confidence in completing Bahrain Marina on time and to the highest quality standards," he stated.

Najibi said Bahrain Marina was not just a real estate development company, but it represented the company's vision to create something exceptional for Bahrain and the region.

"We are determined to deliver a project that sets new benchmarks for luxury and quality, enhancing Bahrain’s reputation as a premier investment and tourism destination. As we move forward, we remain committed to contributing to the Kingdom’s economic vision and setting the bar for future developments," he added.

According to him, Bahrain Marina symbolises the power of ambition, experience, and vision.

"We are driven to create a project that redefines luxury living and entertainment in Bahrain, making Bahrain Marina a flagship destination. Each milestone increases our determination to exceed expectations, and we look forward to celebrating its completion with the community," he added.

On the key milestone, Managing Director and CEO Yousef Al Thawadi said: "Achieving 25% completion within the first year is a testament to the efficiency and commitment of our dedicated team."

"We are moving steadily towards our vision of delivering a project that elevates the standards of quality and luxury in Bahrain, and we will continue to build on this momentum in the upcoming stages," he added.