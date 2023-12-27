MANAMA - The Kingdom of Bahrain on Tuesday launched the real estate data bank platform (Aqari Data Bank), which is among the e-services launched by the Kingdom's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Aqari Data Bank is an integrated platform that provides real estate dealers with all necessary information about the sector.

BNA quoted Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister, as saying that the "Aqari" platform is as an innovative service that reflects the foundations of good governance on which the government work is based, as it aims to strengthen integration among government agencies and enhance strategic planning.

The Deputy Premier stressed the need to continue developing the real estate sector to ensure that it always meets the standards of the best international practices, given the sector's major role in supporting the national economy and contributing to the kingdom's non-oil GDP.

He also underlined the importance of integrating advanced technologies to serve customers, and facilitate their experience in accordance with the principles of disclosure, clarity and transparency that enhance their confidence and enable them to make sound decisions.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, RERA Chief Executive Officer, indicated that the "Aqari" platform contributes to establishing an integrated real estate data environment for 12 government agencies in a unified digital platform that aims to create a reliable and central national source for real estate information, becoming a primary destination for all real estate dealers in all transparency to make sound decisions.

The Aqari Data Bank is a real estate one-stop shop that provides a unique experience for its users, as it includes detailed real estate information, such as real estate deals, building permits, as well as built and unbuilt properties.