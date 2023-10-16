Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has unveiled two show villas - 'Aseel El Nasayem 2' and 'Layl El Nasayem 2' – which form part of the second phase of its Al Naseem luxurious residential waterfront project.

The gated community is located in the Southern Island of Diyar Al Muharraq, an iconic man-made island development off the coast of Muharraq.

The second phase of the Al Naseem community, which comprises 115 three- and four-bedroom villas, is being built by Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting and is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, Eng Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, told Gulf Construction at the official opening ceremony for the show villas.

“Al Naseem community comprises 300 villas, around 1,000 apartments and retail facilities, as well as a corniche and a 100-berth marina, which are being built at a total investment of $500 million,” Eng Alammadi said.

Canal view villas

“We have split the project into three phases. Phase One has been handed over and people have moved into their homes. We're expecting to deliver Phase Two before the year-end; and Phase Three, we're expecting to handover by the end of 2024 or early 2025,” he stated.

The prices of the villas range from BD200,000 to around BD300,000 ($527,510 to $790,730) depending on the location and size and type of villas, he added.

Phase One comprised 73 villas, while the second and third phases will offer 114 and 115 villas respectively.

Luxurious waterfront villas

Situated in the middle north of the Southern Island of Diyar Al Muharraq, Al Naseem spreads over approximately 328,000 sq m and offers luxurious waterfront neighbourhoods with breathtaking views of canals.

The villas, which are available in six types, comprise a built-up area ranging from 305 sq m to 384 sq m. Offered as an exclusive freehold ownership, each villa is semi-furnished, has a pantry with a built-in fridge, a maid’s room and a laundry room, and balconies overlooking panoramic canal views and private swimming pool.

According to Eng Alammadi, a state-of-the-art system has been installed to ensure the proper circulation of water within the canals and the water level is controlled by a sophisticated gate, enabling boats to be moored directly at the owner’s villa.

Among the facilities, construction work is currently underway on a community centre, which features a yoga room, the gym, the padel court and coffee shops. This community centre, which is for the exclusive use of residents of Al Naseem community, will be ready by the end of the first quarter of 2024, he pointed out.

“In Diyar Al Muharraq, we are promoting the eight-minute walk to community facilities - a total around 15 minutes to and fro. This is a selling point for us - we are offering a lifestyle here and social sustainability is one of our major pillars,” Eng Alammadi remarked.

Earlier this month, Tradearabia reported that construction work has started on the third and final phase of its Al Naseem villas project.

Phase Three of the project will include three- and four-bedroom villas overlooking the inner and outer water canals. HAJ Quantity Surveyors has been appointed as the project manager, with Mohamed Salahuddin Engineers & Architects overseeing the project. Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting has been given the responsibility of constructing this phase as well.

