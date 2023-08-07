UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its premium condominium project, Amber, in Al Furjan community in Dubai with nearly 17% of the construction completed and it is on track for handover by Q2 2024.

The project comprises a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as several premium amenities, including a variety of retail and dine-in options, landscaped walking areas, a well-equipped gymnasium, children’s play areas, two swimming pools, ample parking and 24-hour security, among others.

With Azizi Amber being situated in one of new Dubai’s most promising growth corridors, Al Furjan, it is at the heart of the action yet at a comfortable distance from the daily hustle of the city.

Nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, Azizi Amber is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, said its top official.

"The rapid construction at Amber is not merely a step forward in the building’s completion, but also a testament to our strategy and processes, with us procuring construction materials ourselves and employing best-in-class contractors only," remarked its CEO Farhad Azizi.

Giving a project update, Azizi said the overall structure is now 64% complete, with a total manpower of 114 having been allocated to Amber alone.

"Our focus on integrating advanced technologies and partnering with top-tier, industry-leading suppliers have been pivotal not only in maintaining our construction momentum, but also in further enhancing our quality," he stated.

"As we continue towards Amber’s Q2 2024 completion target, we remain steadfast in our mission to enrich lives and heighten the livability of the communities we develop," he added.

