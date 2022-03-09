UAE-based Azizi Developments said it has achieved rapid progress on the mixed-use project, Creek Views I located within Dubai Healthcare City and is due for handover by Q2 2022.

A premium development, Creek Views I features a total of 634 residential units - comprising 396 studios, 218 one- and 20 two-bedroom units, as well as 33,341 sq ft of retail space.

On the project progress, Azizi said the project is now 87% ready with its structure, blockwork and Internal plastering already being finished, and its tiling, HVAC and MEP works now being 93 per cent, 73 per cent and 62 per cent complete respectively.

"We thank all of our stakeholders in coming together in such a seamless and diligent manner, helping us achieve such remarkably fast construction progress across all of our projects, Creek Views I being no exception," remarked its CEO Farhad Azizi.

Overlooking Dubai Healthcare City, Creek Views I boasts stunning panoramic views of the iconic Dubai Creek and the picturesque Downtown Dubai skyline, he stated.

Positioned as the epicentre of the future, merging views of both old and new Dubai, Creek Views I represents the city’s remarkable transition from a traditional, iconic past to a contemporary, reinvented future.

Built to offer modern luxury at its finest, Creek Views I will feature an all-inclusive health club comprising a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna, a steam room, as well as a serene outdoor yoga space, noted Azizi.

Situated on Al Khail Road, seven minutes away from Dubai International Airport, eight minutes from Dubai Mall and nine minutes from Business Bay and DIFC, the development has access to all major business, leisure, and retail hubs in its vicinity.

"This project is in great demand from both local and foreign investors due to the unique, sophisticated, and contemporary lifestyle it offers. We now look forward to its completion by Q2, 2022," he added.

