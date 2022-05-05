Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has signed an agreement with Nerkal Interior to direct and model its interior space for its luxurious mega-project Riviera, located in the highly sought-after MBR City.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Nerkal Interior, given its phenomenal work record and reputation. This partnership reflects our drive to develop high-quality, unique projects that have some of the most sophisticated and contemporary designs.

“Nerkal Interior will provide our customers with an unparalleled and luxurious home experience, perfectly aligned with our overarching design and construction philosophy, which differentiates us and guarantees investor satisfaction.”

Nerkal Interior plans layouts and visual aesthetics of projects it works on and delivers select unique and custom-made furniture by combining technology and automation for the benefit of developers, designers and individuals.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space.

Recently, Azizi Developments announced the 2.7-kilometre-long swimmable crystal lagoon would be completed much sooner than expected, covering an area of over 130,026 sq m that will stretch across the entirety of the community.

With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated and clean water that residents can swim in, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk — which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques — Azizi’s lagoon will be a bustling space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects. – TradeArabia News Service

