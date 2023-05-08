UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the launch of its key residential project - Azizi Vista - a modern low-rise building at Dubai Studio City featuring a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The luxury development, which is scheduled for completion by Q4 2024, will boast aesthetically planned social areas, two swimming pools, children’s play areas, yoga areas, BBQ areas, and beautifully landscaped gardens, among a wide range of other health and convenience focused amenities.

Built for young, in vogue adults and families alike, Vista is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City, said the developer.

Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility.

Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more, it added.

On the latest launch, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Following the outstanding investor response we’ve received for Beach Oasis, our 712-unit mixed-use community in Studio City, we’ve decided to add another world-class development to this up-and-coming, trendy new part of Dubai."

"Vista will grant young professionals and their families easy connectivity to all that the emirate has to offer, while still serving as a serene escape from the city’s bustle," he added.

Located just outside the city, at a comfortable distance away from the bustle, yet with easy access to the emirate’s many points of interest, Dubai Studio City is one of the fastest-growing business hubs for film and television production and a trendy hotspot for creative professionals.

