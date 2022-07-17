UAE-based Azizi Developments has signed a partnership deal with Trent Building Materials Trading, a top interior fit-out firm in the UAE, for the supply and installation of Swiss brand Forbo's vinyl flooring across 29 buildings in Phases 1 and 2 of its flagship waterfront project Riviera in Dubai.

A major global brand, Forbo is renowned for its wide selection of environmentally-friendly linoleum, premium vinyl flooring, and other high-end fit-out options.

On the deal, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Our signing with Trent Building Materials Trading is yet another considerable stride in our pursuit of sourcing only the very best of materials. We are thrilled to be collaborating with this renowned provider and thereby securing our investors and end-users market-leading, quality vinyl flooring by Forbo, one of the most high-end brands in the domain."

"The procured vinyl flooring by this exceptional, sophisticated Swiss brand meets Riviera’s elevated quality standards, with it being highly sustainable, durable, low-maintenance, and outstandingly stylish," he added.

Part of Azizi's award-winning portfolio, Riviera is a premium waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of MBR City that is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure, and retail hubs of the city.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).