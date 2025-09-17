Arada, a leading developer in the UAE, has sold out the first two phases of Masaar 3, the latest and largest masterplan of its landmark forest community in Sharjah, just hours after they were released on Sunday morning.

The rapid sellout of 1,051 homes valued at AED3.6 billion ($980.26 million) reinforces exceptional buyer interest in the Masaar community brand, which has become the UAE’s bestselling suburban development in recent years. The successful launch follows in the footsteps of Masaar 2, which was launched in February this year, selling out all 2,000 homes within just three hours.

Featuring 4,000 villas and townhouses together valued at AED12.5 billion, Masaar 3 incorporates abundant green spaces, wellness-focused amenities and smart home living, in keeping with the previous two Masaar communities. In total, the three communities will deliver 9,000 homes, valued at AED28 billion.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “The impressive sales performance of Masaar is entirely built on trust. With half of the original community already delivered, buyers know exactly what they are purchasing and the lifestyle they can expect.

“For Masaar 3, we deliberately released only two phases at launch, which meant demand far exceeded available supply. While we regret that some buyers were unable to secure a home this time, we are preparing further inventory for release in October as the next phases of Masaar 3 come to market.”

Unveiled last month, Masaar 3 spans 21 million square feet with eight gated neighbourhoods. The community’s extensive green spine, planted with over 100,000 trees, runs through the heart of the development and connects each residential district to a wide range of wellness, leisure and retail facilities.

Amenities at Masaar 3 include a central lagoon with landscaped waterfalls, jogging and cycling tracks, padel and basketball courts, a dedicated gym and café, as well as a community hub with retail and F&B outlets. All homes are equipped with smart systems and premium appliances as standard.

Based in the Rowdat district of Sharjah, Masaar 3 is ideally located between Masaar 2 and a fast-growing schools district, already home to two operational large-scale schools.

Masaar 3 is also close to the original Masaar community, Tilal City and Sharjah Mosque, and offers excellent connectivity, with direct access to Khorfakkan Road, and proximity to Emirates Road (E611). Sharjah International Airport is 15 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is just 30 minutes away by car. - TradeArabia News Service

