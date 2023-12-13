UAE-based developer Arada has announced the launch of its stylish collection of loft apartments - Il Teatro Residences - overlooking the new performing arts complex designed by Tadao Ando, at its Sharjah megaproject Aljada.

Consisting of two buildings situated either side of the UAE’s newest cultural landmark, Il Teatro Residences is already under construction and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024.

Sales for the 138 apartments in Il Teatro Residences have now begun, with a wide range of one-, two- and three-bedroom units on offer, including loft apartments, which are now available in the Sharjah market for the first time.

All loft apartments at Il Teatro Residences incorporate luxurious double-height spaces for living and dining, with full-glass curtain walls and terraces that offer panoramic views of Il Teatro and its surrounding plaza, stated the developer.

According to Arada, a particularly unique element is the stylish double-height feature wall, which allows art, books or other creative material to be displayed, with access facilitated by a steel bridge.

All apartments at Il Teatro Residences contain smart home features, cooking range, hood, washing machine and drier installed as standard.

Future residents of the community will also enjoy exclusive access to a rooftop infinity pool and health club in each building, in addition to direct access to a range of retail and F&B on ground floor and to the green spine leading to Il Teatro.

One-bedroom apartments at Il Teatro Residences also contain inspiring design elements, including foldable partitions between the bedroom and living room that allow for versatile and multi-functional spaces, it added.

Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "We believe that Il Teatro Residences offer some of the most unique and stylish homes in the UAE market. The spellbinding views of Il Teatro, coupled with its simplistic design structure by one of the world’s most celebrated architects, complement the exceptional modern home designs and amenities."

"Il Teatro Residences presents a distinctive option for residents seeking high-end yet simple living, coupled with unparalleled access to world-class cultural and lifestyle destinations. This complex is poised to elevate the standard of Sharjah’s premium residential offerings still higher, while solidifying Aljada’s status as a high-profile, transformative mixed-use community," he added.

Last month, Arada had named the Japanese architect Tadao Ando as the designer of Il Teatro, a fully-fledged cultural complex and plaza spread over a 260,000 sq ft area. Il Teatro at Aljada and its surrounding plaza will host a wide variety of performances and shows, including opera, theatre, dance, ballet, musicals, concerts, films, art exhibitions and festivals.

As well as a 2,000-seat auditorium, Il Teatro will also incorporate a gallery and boutique restaurant, it stated.

With over 25,000 homes planned for Aljada in total, Arada has so far completed 6,700 units, alongside an entertainment space designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, an international school and extensive retail, dining and landscaping facilities.

