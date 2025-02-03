Anax starts work on key Dubai residential project

Anax Developments has broken ground on its key project - Evora Residences - within two months of its unveiling. Designed as a tranquil retreat, the 10-storey project will feature 77 apartments with a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

Each of these apartments will boast spacious balconies offering a fusion of modern elegance and contemporary design, said the developer.

The groundbreaking signifies the start of construction for Evora Residences, which is scheduled for completion in Q3 2026, said its top official.

"Breaking ground of the Evora Residences symbolises our commitment to our customers. The journey we have started with Anax Developments, is progressively reaching milestones and coming to fruition with our second project now underway," remarked Satish Sanpal, the Chairman of Anax Holding.

Already 80% of the property has got sold out within 60 days of its launch, he stated.

For the project, Anax has signed up Adnann Contracting as the project contractor to further ensure timely completion, he added.

Joining Sanpal and the Anax Development team for the ground breaking were dignitaries from Adnann Contracting including its Chairman Ayub Ismail; CEO Ayman Hamdi Kader and COO Mohammed El Najjar.

"This development not only enhances our impressive portfolio of projects, but also reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the real estate market. By collaborating with industry-leading companies like Adnann Contracting, we are confident of quality and timely completion of Evora Residences," he added.

Ravi Bhirani, the Managing Director of Anax Developments, said: "With this project, we are not just constructing a building - we are creating a welcoming, inclusive neighbourhood that fosters connection, growth, and opportunity for families, businesses, and local enterprises to thrive."

"Our investment in this vibrant, community-focused development reflects our commitment to driving long-term economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents," he added.

Anax starts work on key Dubai residential project

