Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties has announced the launch of Sama Yas, the first collection of exquisite homes that embrace a holistic approach to well-being and offer luxury park living on Yas Island.

Unveiling the project, Aldar said the Sama Yas comprises three low-rise buildings, which will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, two- and three-bedroom duplexes, two- and three-bedroom garden apartments as well as penthouses.

Set against the serene backdrop of Yas Park, this boutique residential community provides residents with a rare opportunity to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle within nature, with easy access to Yas Island’s world class leisure and entertainment experiences.

Featuring 234 elegant homes with parkland surrounds, the key development has been thoughtfully designed to enrich and elevate the social and community living experience of its residents.

Aldar said the development will aim to achieve the Estidama 3 Pearl rating, Leed Gold certification, and Fitwel certification for the masterplan and will incorporate sustainability measures into its design to reduce energy, water, and waste consumption.

Set for sales launch on February 2, Sama Yas' architectural grandeur was conceptualised by Woods Bagot, while Mustard & Linen’s harmonious blend of artistic and practical design principles create a range of rich and visually captivating interior spaces.

To further elevate the luxury living experience, Sama Yas will feature a boutique spa, experiential retail spaces, 24/7 concierge, and a lounge, stated the Emirati developer.

Residents will also enjoy an array of leisure, wellness, and social amenities, including a gym, community gardens, cycling and jogging tracks, outdoor working pods, a library and co-working space, a kids’ play area, a multipurpose room, and a theatre room, it added.

Culinary mastermind Chef Izu will indulge residents with an exclusive dining experience, which includes a restaurant and deli within the community and a fine dining menu that can be enjoyed at home.

He is behind globally acclaimed culinary experiences including the recently opened Gaia Mayfair in London, Gaia Monte Carlo in Monaco, IZU at Mandarin Oriental in Doha, and Alaya, Shanghai Me, Scalini and Kai Enzo in Dubai.

"The community is located on the doorstep of Yas Park, a first of its kind family park in Abu Dhabi, and Sama Yas residents will have direct access to its exciting fitness and leisure amenities, including a grove, picnic area, sports zone, covered sports courts, skate park, bounce park, dog park, mangrove, kids play areas, and a festival lawn," said a company spokesman.

"The community’s prime location also puts residents within cycling distance of Yas Island’s key attractions, such as SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Mall. In addition, the development benefits from easy access to major transport links, including Abu Dhabi International Airport and the main highways to Saadiyat Island, downtown Abu Dhabi, and Dubai," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).