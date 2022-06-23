UAE - Leading UAE developer Aldar Properties has announced the launch of apartments at Grove District, a new at Abu Dhabi's Cultural Epicentre on Saadiyat Island.

Grove District sits within Aldar's flagship Saadiyat Grove development, and its apartments boast partial views of the island's three landmarks: Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

The development, when completed, will comprise 612 units in five residential buildings across luxury, lifestyle, and urban themed districts, said the statement from Aldar.

Available for buyers of all nationalities, Grove District will be launched in phases, with 102 studios, one- and two-bedroom units available in the first building (Grove Museum Views), which is located in the lifestyle themed district. It will be open for sales on June 25.

On the launch, Chief Commercial Officer Rashed Al Omaira said: "Grove District is Aldar's latest residential offering within Saadiyat Grove, closely following the successful launch of Louvre Residences Abu Dhabi, and is set to bring a new dimension of vibrancy and modern living to the Island."

"The new destination will attract residents seeking a lively community that celebrates art, culture, retail, and entertainment in all types and forms," stated Al Omaira.

"The entire Grove District development has been designed with sustainability. Units have been built to meet the highest sustainability standards, with residential buildings targeted to achieve an Estidama two-pearl rating and an international Leed silver certification," he added.

Construction of the development commenced earlier this year, with handovers expected to begin in Q2 2025.

