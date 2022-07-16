UAE-based Al Zorah Development Company has unveiled its newest beachfront luxury residential project, SeaSide Hills, featuring four-bedroom luxury villas and a mix of residential apartment units with spectacular sea views and private beach access.

Al Zorah is a joint venture between Ajman government and Solidere International, a leading real estate master-developer in the the northern emirate.

Located close to the award-winning The Oberoi Beach Resort, the new project comprises four-bedroom luxury villas and a mix of residential apartment units.

The SeaSide Hills ensures that every villa and apartment avails of spectacular unobstructed sea views and private beach access, said its top official.

For this elite residential scheme, Zorah said its development team worked hard to curate exclusive lifestyles for families to enjoy along the beautiful stretch of beach. "Our aim is to continue expanding on our projects to offer our residents a unique harmonious life, amid the surrounding amazing natural landscape," he added.

The locality includes The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah; the 18-hole championship Golf Club Course, designed by Nicklaus operated by Troon and ranked one of top ten courses in the region; Marina 1and Park; and the Al Zorah Mangrove forest perfect for sightseeing with the family.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).