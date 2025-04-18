Al Nakhla Investment Company has announced the completion of the Al Sharq Village, one of the premier luxury residential compounds in Saudi capital Riyadh.

Strategically located in the Qurtuba district, the project features a total of 450 residential units, combining elegance and comfort with meticulous attention to detail in design and infrastructure.

It offers upscale living options for those seeking a high-quality lifestyle. With its integrated living environment and world-class specifications, it presents an ideal destination for families looking for a modern and tranquil way of life.

The project, which got completed after two and a half years of construction, is distinguished by its wide green landscapes, enhancing quality of life and offering a peaceful and relaxing environment.

It boasts a comprehensive range of facilities that cater to all residents' needs, including sports, recreational, healthcare as well as educational facilities.

Al Sharq Village delivers comprehensive services to support daily living, making it one of the most complete residential compounds in the area. It is expected to accommodate 1,200 residents.

Al Nakhla Investment said it took great care in implementing a design that merges modern architecture with the traditional Salmani style, which is in alignment with Riyadh’s urban planning.

The project spans over 167,000 sq m, offering a comprehensive residential destination that combines comfort, aesthetic appeal and construction quality, it stated.

"Al Sharq Village project continues Al Nakhla Investment Company’s success in real estate development. We have previously developed nearly 3,000 premium residential units, in addition to commercial, office, and hospitality projects," said a company spokesman.

The compound includes a fine-dining restaurant, Costa Coffee, Al Tamimi Supermarket, and various retail outlets offering a wide range of services to meet residents’ needs, he stated.

Located in Qurtuba, one of Riyadh’s fast-growing modern districts, the project benefits from proximity to the Riyadh Metro network, allowing easy access to all parts of the capital within minutes.

Its prime location provides convenient access to key business and leisure destinations, including Sabic, King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh Front, Business Gate, and the Fairmont Hotel, said Al Nakhla Investment in a statement.

The development is also just 15 minutes from King Khalid International Airport, making it an ideal choice for business professionals and frequent travellers, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

