AJMAN - The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman reported completing 161 real estate valuation transactions during September 2025, with a total value of AED410 million.

Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department, stated that residential properties accounted for the largest share at AED179.8 million, followed by commercial properties worth AED120.4 million.

The transactions also included valuations of industrial properties.

Al Muhairi explained that the September report included personal valuation transactions, valuations related to courts and institutions, in addition to valuations for long-term Golden Residency permits for investors, which totaled 124 transactions with a combined value exceeding AED259 million.