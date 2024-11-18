Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of Ajman's Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, announced that the emirate recorded 1,531 real estate transactions in October, with a total value of AED1.83 billion, a growth exceeding 4.57% compared to the same period in 2023.

He explained that the trading volume amounted to AED1.33 billion out of a total of 1,247 trading transactions, indicating that 188 mortgage transactions were recorded with a total value of AED277 million.

He highlighted that ‘Al Jurf Industrial 1’ recorded the highest sales value, with AED10 million.

Al Muhairi added that these figures reflect the positive growth of the real estate sector in Ajman, which has maintained strong performance, with exceptional activity in several real estate projects. This success is attributed to diverse investment opportunities and growing demand for properties across various areas of the emirate.