Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, announced some impressive statistics about property ownership among Emirati women. From the start of the year until August 21, 2023, women owned 3,322 properties, which is about 11.8% of all registered properties in Sharjah.

In total, there are 3,586 women who own property, making up 17.7% of all property owners in the emirate. The total value of property transactions involving these women reached a staggering AED 2.7 billion.

Al Shamsi also shared that as of August 21, Emirati women own a total of 30,662 properties, which represents 15.5% of all properties in Sharjah. These properties are registered under 27,425 women, accounting for 21.2% of all property owners in the area, with a combined trading volume of AED 45.2 billion. This underscores the significant role that women play in the real estate market.

He stressed that the remarkable results seen in the Sharjah real estate market during the first seven months of 2025 reflect its vibrancy and ongoing progress. He shared that the market has seen substantial growth, with property transactions amounting to AED 34.5 billion in the same period this year—an impressive jump compared to last year. This shows that the market is thriving and indicates continued growth ahead.”