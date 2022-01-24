A consortium of China CAMC Engineering Co (CAMCE) and CNOOC Petrochemical Engineering Co. (CNOOC Petrochemical) has been awarded a $594 million engineering, procurement and construction contract by Kuwait Energy Basra Co (Kuwait Energy) for a 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude oil processing facility in Iraq.



CAMCE said in a Chinese language stock exchange statement on Monday that the facility is for the Block 9 area, adding that contract duration is 33 months from the signing date [22 January 2022].

Block 9 covers, which is operated by Kuwait Energy, has a total area of 865 square kilometres, the CAMCE statement said.



Kuwait Energy, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed exploration and production company United Energy Group (UEG), has contract areas in Iraq's Basra governorate under the Block 9 Exploration, Development and Production Service Contract (EDPSC) and the Siba Gas Development and Production Service Contract (GDPSC).



(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

