AMMAN — The one-million-euro project ‘Quality Infrastructure for Efficient Water Management’, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), was launched in Amman on Wednesday.

The project is implemented by the German National Metrology Institute (PTB) along with its Jordanian partners for a duration of three years, according to a JFDA statement.

The project aims to support Jordanian institutions in using calibrated and tested water meters to reduce non-revenue water and improve water supply services for Jordanian people.

In this framework, the “Water Focal Group” was established for the highly needed coordination between the quality infrastructure and water sectors.

This group will held its first meeting on February 2, 2022 hosted by Abeer Al Zhair, director general of Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO).

Representatives of all the project’s partners (Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ), Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation, Royal Scientific Society - Jordan National Metrology Institute (RSS-JNMI), the three water utilities Yarmouk, Miyahuna and Aqaba as well as PTB) participated in this event.

The basis has been laid for effective cooperation and a continuous exchange on the best practices between the sectors of quality infrastructure and water.

These will contribute to the application of reliable and accurate mechanisms for the calibration of water metres, said the statement.