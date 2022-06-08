UAE’s largest security service provider Transguard Group and the world’s largest integrated security and risk company GardaWorld Federal Services have joined forces to serve customers in the UAE.

The two entities have entered into a joint venture, which has already yielded success with the award of a contract that will require Transguard to provide security professionals to a government customer throughout the UAE, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“Transguard Group is driven to not only meet but also exceed global standards for all of its business units,” says Dr Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group. “We have worked particularly hard to achieve its well-established reputation as the UAE’s most respected security company. This joint venture with GardaWorld Federal Services is a fantastic demonstration of Transguard’s best-in-class service delivery to the highest possible levels.”

Tactical access

“Collaborating with Transguard Group allows us immediate, tactical access to a significant network of security professionals who are strategically equipped to support our client base in the UAE,” states Pete Dordal, President, GardaWorld Federal Services.

“Leveraging their knowledge of the country and the region gives us an unparalleled advantage and it is an exciting opportunity for both organisations.”

With 15,000 security professionals, Transguard was recently revealed to be the UAE’s largest security services provider; GardaWorld Federal Services is the US-based subsidiary of GardaWorld Security Corporation, the largest privately held security company in the world, and offers security, medical, response logistics, and canine services both in the US and other locations around the globe.

