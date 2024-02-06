Leading global engineering industry leaders, decision-makers, academics, researchers and experts in engineering from across the GCC region will be in Dubai for the 25th Gulf Engineering Forum, which kicks off on February 7.

The two-day forum is being organised by the UAE Society of Engineers in collaboration with the Gulf Engineering Union, under the theme "Smart Engineering for Sustainable Future" as part of its strategy to achieve sustainable development across various sectors.

According to the organisers, the forum aims to exchange experiences and disseminate engineering knowledge among experts and specialists in various engineering fields.

It will also raise awareness on environmental sustainability issues besides showcasing significant scientific research and studies in the field, refining and developing engineers' skills through dialogue sessions and workshops, and enhance communication among local and regional engineering companies, organizations, and institutions.

The event's agenda over two days includes a diverse range of panel discussions, keynote speeches, presentations, and workshops delivered by industry leaders, researchers, specialists, and academics, they stated.

Notable figures at the forum will include UAE Society of Engineers President Abdulla Yousef Al Ali; Gulf Engineering Union Secretary General Mohamed Ali Alkhozaae and World Federation of Engineering Organizations Mustafa B. Shehu.

It will also be attended by Dr Mohamed Qasem, Dean of the Dubai Future Academy and a member of the board of directors for the Digital School in the UAE, Dr Hoda Abdulrahman Abdulla Ali Alkhzaimi from New York University Abu Dhabi, Dr Kulthum Al Balushi from Emirates Health Services and Dr Adel Abdel Moneim, a Cybersecurity Expert from Egypt.

According to the organisers, participants will explore ways and mechanisms to employ smart engineering to enhance sustainable development in various fields, focusing on energy, transportation, infrastructure, and healthcare.

The emphasis will be on innovative technologies, the latest ideas, and trends contributing to achieving sustainable development goals, such as reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental sustainability, they stated.

The opening day will cover the themes of Infrastructure and Building Systems and Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering through sessions on "3D Printing" and "Construction," along with numerous presentations discussing smart cities by participants from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

The agenda for the second day will address the themes of Robotics and Smart Systems, and Cybersecurity in Engineering Systems through a session on "Data Analysis," and a variety of presentations on the impact of emerging technology and artificial intelligence on cybersecurity.

The event will also review the UAE's journey towards zero emissions, initiatives, projects and the use of technology. Finally, a study titled "Fault Ride - Through Capability Enhancement of Grid-Tied Photovoltaic Systems: A review" will be presented.

The forum includes an exhibition where government and private sector institutions and companies participate to showcase projects, research, services, and products in the engineering sector.

This provides participants and attendees with the opportunity to stay updated on the latest innovative trends and practices in the field, as well as to sign Memoranda of Understanding and hold bilateral meetings with participating delegations, said the organisers.

On the sidelines of the forum, pioneers of Gulf engineering work will be honoured for their efforts and innovations, highlighting achievements, projects, and smart and sustainable engineering solutions in the region.

Sharjah Directorate of Housing has signed up as the strategic partner and Dubai Economy and Tourism as the destination partner for the event, while Data Flow, Bukhash Real Estate, Dubai Taxi Company, Dewan Architects + Engineers and Engineering Contracting are the silver sponsors.

Additionally, the Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar chapters of the Society of Engineers have signed up as the supporting partners for the event along with the Saudi Council of Engineers.

