Grant Thornton, one of the UAE’s largest professional services firms, today announced the inauguration of its new flagship office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The grand opening was attended by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), representing a significant milestone that reinforces Grant Thornton’s long-standing commitment to its clients in Abu Dhabi and the broader UAE market.

With over 55 years of exceptional service in the UAE, Grant Thornton now operates four offices across the country, with a head office in Dubai and a workforce of over 500 professionals. The launch of the new workplace in Abu Dhabi comes on the heels of the firm's expanding clientele in the capital, further accelerating its double-digit year-on-year growth over the past five years.

Moreover, opening a new office in ADGM embodies Grant Thornton’s steadfast endeavour to support the economic vision of Abu Dhabi and the UAE by working in alliance with the government, ADGM entities, as well as organisations in the wider commercial segment, particularly, in the financial services and energy sectors.

With the Abu Dhabi office doubling in size three times in the past several years, the new workplace will now serve as the central hub for Grant Thornton’s Abu Dhabi based employees providing a full range of advisory, audit, and tax services to its diverse set of clients.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM and ADDED, said, "We congratulate Grant Thornton on the launch of their office in ADGM, and their strong commitment to Abu Dhabi. The presence of a global brand like Grant Thornton marks another solid testament to the thriving business community at ADGM, and the unique ability of the international financial centre to open newer avenues of opportunities and partnerships.”

Hisham Farouk, CEO, Grant Thornton UAE, commented, “ADGM has long-established itself as one of the leading international business hubs catering to an array of global and local corporations in the country. Our presence here further bolsters our strategy to work in close collaboration with our expansive clientele in Abu Dhabi while advancing ADGM's contribution to the larger economic agenda of the UAE.”