ABU DHABI - The exhibitions, conferences and events sector in Abu Dhabi is witnessing a strong comeback and has exceeded levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ADNEC Group has attracted an outstanding collection of major global events, 12 of them being held for the first time in Abu Dhabi and in the Middle East, making up approximately 57 percent of the overall events hosted at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre during the past four months of 2022.

The number of exhibitions organised and hosted at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre by the end of 2022 will mark a 16 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global exhibitions and events industry. The same period will also mark an 11 percent increase in the exhibition area for events during the last quarter of 2022 compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

The increase in demand by event organisers worldwide coincides with the approaching inauguration of the largest exhibition hall in the Middle East and North Africa. The new hall will be built on an area of 10,000 square metres in the arena area opposite the centre, which is set to be inaugurated officially in October, with the ADNEC Group developing this hall to increase its competitiveness, capacity, and ability to host a wide range of events simultaneously.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, "These successes achieved by ADNEC are a result of the Group’s efforts to turn challenges into opportunities in several promising economic sectors that support Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification plans, in accordance with the aspirations of our wise leadership for the next fifty years.

This is achieved through actively creating a sustainable economy and providing platforms that enhance the relaying and localisation of advanced knowledge in the UAE, with the goal of consolidating the emirate’s standing as a capital for business tourism and leisure tourism sectors in the region.

ADNEC Group is continuing its efforts to maintain its position as a world-class venue with outstanding facilities suitable for any event, hosting a plethora of organisers, exhibitors, and visitors from the UAE and across the globe to this venue to offer them the opportunity to showcase their latest technologies and network with industry experts and make lasting connections.

The last four months of 2022 will witness several leading events on regional and international levels. From 12th to 14th September, 2022, the centre hosted the Middle East Manufacturing and Technology Expo, the region’s only event dedicated to the manufacturing and industrialisation industry. The event was co-located with Middle East Design and Build Week, aptly providing opportunities for the manufacturing and technology professionals to explore solutions in the construction and design sector.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), which is the Middle East and Africa’s largest annual event dedicated to hunting, equestrian and the promotion and preservation of cultural heritage, takes place between 26th September and 2nd October.

The biggest exhibition in the Middle East specialising in modified cars and bicycles - the Auto Moto Show is taking place from 7th to 9th October, 2022. Being held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, the event is set to host the world’s largest leading manufacturing companies for auto parts and accessories.

Following this, is the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR) from 10th to 12th October, 2022. It will offer a unique networking platform connecting regional government bodies with security solution providers from across the globe. Organised by the ADNEC Group, ISNR Abu Dhabi brings the national and cyber security community together to accelerate public-private collaboration for a safer connected world.

The 48th Annual ISPAD Conference takes place from 13th to 16th October, 2022. The event aims to promote clinical and basic science, research, education, and advocacy in children, adolescents, and young adults with diabetes. The strength of ISPAD lies in the scientific and clinical expertise in its members and is the only international society and professional organisation focused on all types of childhood diabetes.

In partnership with the Department of Education and Knowledge in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, from 16th to 18th October, 2022, the centre will host the Abu Dhabi Najah Exhibition 2022, which will host several representatives from dozens of universities and educational institutions affiliated with many countries from around the world.

On 20th and 21st October, 2022, the centre will host The World Union of Wholesale Markets Conference (WUWM). This year’s edition will be held for the first time in the Middle East and will bring together the leading global authorities in the sector to improve food systems around the world - providing attendees with an excellent opportunity to communicate with the most important food suppliers.

On 22nd October, 2022, the centre is set to host the Bagong Pilipinas Pinoy Rap Festival, a musical and comedic festival featuring top singers, musicians, and entertainers from the Philippines.

The ISPAH Congress is being held from 23rd to 26th October, 2022. As the largest physical activity and health congress in the world, the event is widely recognised as the leading global society of researchers and practitioners focused on promoting lifelong physical activity.

The world’s largest oil, gas and energy exhibition, the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) takes place from 31st October to 3rd November, 2022, hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). ADIPEC is the world’s most influential meeting place for oil, gas and energy companies and professionals to convene to engage and identify the opportunities that will unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape.

From 9th to 13th November, 2022, the centre will witness the International Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, which provides an unmissable opportunity to meet with both international merchants and designers, and learn about the latest diverse and limited versions of watches, jewellery, and distinctive jewellery with international and regional brands, which are manufactured in various countries of the world.

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will also host, Tawdheef, from 14th to 16th November, 2022, which is the leading Emiratisation exhibition focused on employment and career development. It provides an ideal platform for job seekers and helps them know the most important companies in the UAE labour market, in addition to its prominent role in developing their knowledge skills.

The inaugural edition of the Global Media Congress will be held from 15th to 17th November, 2022, Organised by the ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Global Media Congress provides an opportunity for a great leap forward in the regional and global media sector.

In the same month, ADNEC will host the Gulf International Flowers and Gardens Exhibition (Ward 2022) from 21st to 24th November, 2022. It is the largest exhibition of its kind in terms of size at the global level.

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), organised by the ADNEC Group, takes place from 24th to 27th November, 2022. It is an unmissable global opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in boating, fishing, and water sports. Bringing together some of the world’s best brands and industry specialists, ADIBS is the ideal show for leisure marine companies to exhibit, discuss business and find partnerships to help boost the growth of this sector.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) will see its inaugural edition take place at the Centre from 6th to 8th December, 2022.

Organised by the ADNEC Group in partnership with ADAFSA, the event is expected to witness wide local and international participation from major companies specialising in the food, beverage, and hospitality sectors, in addition to many experts, specialists and decision-makers in these vital sectors. The Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE) held from 6th to 8th December, 2022, is the world’s only dedicated B2B event for date palm fruit and will be co-located with the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, which is the newest food, beverage, and hospitality event in the region.

From 6th to 12th December, 2022, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will witness the International Perfume Exhibition, which attracts major local and international companies in the sector.

From 7th to 11th December this year, ADNEC will host the Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing (EMNLP) 2022, which brings together a group of experts and reviews short and long working papers on fundamental and original research related to NLP topics.

The Abu Dhabi Sports and Fitness Exhibition will be held from 17th to 18th December, 2022, bringing together the leading international companies in the field of health and sports under one roof, to highlight the latest innovations in the field of fitness.