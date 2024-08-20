The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has commenced early preparations to welcome students from private schools in Dubai in the upcoming academic year with a comprehensive dental health campaign.

This initiative includes dental examinations, preventive campaigns, and awareness programmes in collaboration with Dr. Joy Dental Clinic, facilitated by highly qualified medical professionals.

Dubai Health Authority and Dr. Joy Dental Clinic have formalised their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and Acting Director of Public Health Protection Department at the DHA, and Dr. Joy Antony, Founder and CEO of Dr Joy Dental Clinic.

Dr. Al Blooshi stated that the DHA, through the Public Health Protection Department, continues its efforts to enhance preventive measures within the community. This includes implementing a series of initiatives and programmes aimed at safeguarding school students, specifically targeting any potential causes of diseases or health issues through early detection and various preventive screenings.

He emphasised that the Authority is steadfast in executing its preventive initiatives and programmes with significant support and cooperation from its strategic partners, particularly hospitals, health centres, specialised medical clinics including dental clinics. He expressed the Authority's appreciation for Dr Joy Dental Clinic, acknowledging their dedication and active participation in promoting public health alongside the DHA.

DHA conducts periodic campaigns and screenings for school students in Dubai.

Dr. Joy Antony expressed his happiness at announcing the collaboration with the DHA to enhance oral and dental health among private school students. The partnership aims to support the DHA’s comprehensive health campaign by leveraging a world-class team of dentists to focus on early detection and preventive care.

This initiative aligns with their commitment to improving community oral health, ensuring the well-being of school students in Dubai, and raising oral health awareness among parents, he added.