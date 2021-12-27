The MENA Q-commerce (on-demand or rapid delivery) model is set to reach $47 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive 17 percent CAGR, according to a research report from Redseer.

While the market is still predominantly (80%+) driven by food delivery and grocery, the market split is drastically evolving.

Nascent retail categories such as fashion and beauty are witnessing the fastest growth and are slowly catching up, the report said.

The $47 billion market can easily grow multi-fold when accounting for adjacent sectors to Q-commerce that already have great synergy with this model.

According to the research report, sectors such as Last-mile delivery, Mobility, & Social commerce are front runners in terms of the expected market size and could be exploited for their synergies with the Quick Commerce market.

Combining Q-commerce with sectors that already have the necessary digital infrastructure and consumer awareness in the MENA region expands the market potential for quick commerce to encompass a $100 billion opportunity, the report said.

