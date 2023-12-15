As per reports, the global gift card market, estimated to be worth nearly $450bln in 2023, is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2032.

Anticipated to reach $6 billion by 2026 in the Mena region, the digital gift card market reflects the growing shift towards eco-friendly practices and aligns with COP28 UAE’s sustainable development goals.

In line with these key trends, YOUGotaGift, the leading digital marketplace of digital multi-brand gift cards in the Middle East has significantly reduced its cloud infrastructure carbon emissions. In October 2022, the company’s emissions were nearing 1 metric tonne per month, and through strategic initiatives, the company has reduced this figure to 0.3 metric tonnes a month, marking a remarkable 70 per cent reduction in less than a year.

In response to the successful reduction of the company’s carbon footprint, the company’s CEO, Husain Makiya, stated, “The transition from plastic gift cards to digital gift cards is a crucial step in reducing global plastic production. By adopting digital gift cards, YOUGotaGift aims to contribute to a substantial reduction in plastic waste and CO2 emissions associated with traditional gift card production. The move from plastic to digital also reflects YOUGotaGift’s commitment to a greener future. eGift Cards, being end-to-end digital, eliminate the need for transportation, production, storage, and shipping, resulting in a significant reduction in the overall carbon footprint.”

YOUGotaGift has implemented key measures, including the migration of applications to high-efficiency EC2 machines (virtual machines). Additionally, the company transitioned its database systems to the high-efficiency Aurora Serverless V2 platform, strategically scaling down systems during non-peak hours. Furthermore, YouGotaGift has established a zero-waste compute infrastructure on AWS utilizing EKS (Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service). The company’s steadfast commitment to sustainability is monitored and measured through AWS Carbon Emission Statistics, provided by Amazon Web services.

As the global community converged for COP28 in the UAE, for an unprecedented commitment to address climate change, YOUGotaGift proudly introduced its special edition Happyyou card – the gogreen card. Aligned with the dedication to reduce its carbon footprint, this card serves as a symbol of actionable steps towards a more sustainable future.

“Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond the launch of the Happyyou gogreen card. We have strategically migrated applications, scaled down systems during non-peak hours, and established a zero-waste compute infrastructure. We believe that small steps lead to significant change, and we are proud to contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious world,” added Husain.

Digital gift cards, or eGift Cards, have emerged as a powerful tool not only for their convenience in today’s fast-paced world but also for their contribution to a greener environment. Unlike traditional physical gift cards, egift cards play a pivotal role in reshaping the gifting and rewarding landscape, from instant gifting to employee incentives, customer rewards, and loyalty programs, all while significantly reducing the carbon footprint.

The rising demand for sustainable products aligns seamlessly with digital gift cards, which highlight convenience, versatility, user-friendliness, and environmental compatibility.

