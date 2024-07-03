UAE – Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer, has begun constructing a unique mall in its Sobha Hartland community in Dubai.

With a cost of AED 210 million, the project is scheduled for completion in the second half (H2) of 2026, according to a press release.

The mall is set to feature 35 retail shops, over 10 dining options, and amenities including a supermarket, gym, and entertainment zones within a built-up area of 339,000 square feet.

The project marks Sobha Realty’s entry into the UAE’s retail sector, focusing on community engagement and elevated living experiences.

Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “The project underscores our vision to create integrated and community-focused spaces that seamlessly combine convenience while offering multi-tier retail stores, gourmet dining and diverse entertainment options.”

“Beyond a retail space, the mall is designed to be a pivotal hub for community engagement that offers an ideal blend of nature, culture, and recreation that will elevate the living quotient of community members and visitors,” Menon added.

