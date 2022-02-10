DUBAI- Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, visited the Trinidad and Tobago Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Accompanied by Brian Benjamin, the pavilion’s director and an expert in environmental sustainability, Minister Almheiri learned about investment opportunities available in Trinidad and Tobago in areas such as energy, aviation, and logistics.

She was also briefed on the capabilities and support provided by the nation to facilitate access to diverse markets, its highly efficient infrastructure, its skilled workforce, and the low cost of establishing and managing a business in the island country.

She attended a detailed presentation by the pavilion’s officials on Trinidad and Tobago’s crucial efforts to protect the environment and preserve its natural resources and biodiversity.

The country’s economic development drive has contributed to achieving a globally high median income and the third-highest GDP per capita in the Americas.

The Caribbean nation has earned prominence in the oil and gas and petrochemicals sectors, and is the world’s second-largest exporter of methanol and ammonia.

Trinidad and Tobago has the oldest forest reserve in the Western Hemisphere, and its marine waters are home to the world’s largest live brain coral.

