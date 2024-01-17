Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata), wholly owned by the Mubadala Investment Company, reported an over 40 percent increase in shipments to the global aerospace and advanced industry sectors in 2023 compared to 2022.

According to its data, Strata dispatched 773 shipments, comprising 7,880 components, to major aerospace companies such as Boeing, Airbus, Leonardo, and Pilatus.

Since its inception in 2010, Strata has successfully delivered 5,902 shipments, encompassing a total of 83,236 components labelled 'Made with Pride in the UAE' for renowned aviation companies worldwide. Strata's 30 production lines have significantly contributed to the global aviation industry, evidenced by the fact that one out of every ten aircraft globally incorporates components manufactured by Strata in Al Ain.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Managing Director of Strata, underscored Strata's dedication to innovation in advanced manufacturing, a commitment that serves to showcase the UAE's global competitiveness, particularly within the aviation industry.

Strata's journey, marked by innovation and dedication, has garnered the confidence of prominent international aviation companies, establishing it as a key contributor to the future of global aviation and advanced manufacturing.