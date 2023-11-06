Jeddah -- The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) signed an agreement today with two Chinese companies for a project to manufacture environmentally friendly green plastic.

This project will utilize KAUST-developed technology based on high-mass aliphatic polycarbonate compounds. The experimental phase for this plastic is expected to take two years before commencing commercial production, and a specialized facility for this project will be constructed next year.

This green plastic is intended for use in manufacturing biomedical products and food packaging. Furthermore, up to 45% of the polycarbonate compounds developed by KAUST consist of environmentally friendly carbon dioxide.

The two Chinese companies expressed their interest in introducing the polycarbonate compounds developed by KAUST into the market, with the goal of reaching a production capacity of one ton before expanding into full commercial manufacturing.