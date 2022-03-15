Riyadh – Mubasher: Sadara Chemical Company has turned to net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 3.10 billion last year, against net losses worth SAR 3.22 billion in 2020.

The company witnessed a hike of 67.73% in revenues to SAR 17.61 billion in 2021 from SAR 10.50 billion in 2020.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.81 last year, versus losses per share of SAR 0.94 in 2020, according to the financial results on Monday.

During the first half (H1) of 2021, the firm generated net profits worth SAR 2.22 billion, against losses of SAR 2.68 billion in the corresponding six months a year earlier.

It is worth noting that Sadara Chemical is the parent company of Sadara Basic Services Company.

