Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently concluded a successful business roadshow across key Indian cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. The roadshow aimed to provide Indian business owners with an overview of the potential of expanding their operations in the Middle East through Ras Al Khaimah.

During the visit, RAKEZ's team of experts engaged with numerous prominent business chambers and industry associations, such as the Bombay Industries Association, Federation of Indian Export Organisation, All India Plastic Manufacturers Association, Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce, and Gujrat Chamber of Commerce. The discussions revolved around the advantages of entering the UAE market, particularly for manufacturers operating in sectors such as ceramic and sanitary ware, electrical goods, lighting equipment, home appliances, specialty chemicals, steel, and defense. Additionally, the RAKEZ team also met with service providers in the aviation sector to explore potential collaborations.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are thrilled with the outcomes of our roadshow in India. The overwhelming response from businesses, industrial associations, and startup founders showcases their high level of interest in exploring opportunities in the Middle East, particularly through Ras Al Khaimah. RAKEZ is already home to over 4,000 Indian companies operating in various sectors from SMEs to large industries and we remain committed to fostering partnerships, supporting entrepreneurs, and providing a favorable business environment for businesses seeking to expand their reach.”

The roadshow served as a platform for RAKEZ to highlight the advantages of setting up a presence in Ras Al Khaimah, such as strategic location, robust infrastructure, business-friendly policies, cost-effectiveness, and access to a growing regional market.

This proactive drive aligns with RAKEZ's ambition to strengthen the UAE-India relationship in support of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed last year. This seminal agreement has ignited a new era of enhanced economic cooperation between the two nations, and RAKEZ's initiative is a practical demonstration of this spirit of mutual growth.

In Surat, the RAKEZ team is also exhibiting at the upcoming 21by72 startup summit, from 16-18 June, to support Indian businesses, particularly SMEs, in exploring expansion opportunities in the UAE. During the event, the RAKEZ experts will engage with thousands of startup founders and SME entrepreneurs from across India and over 200 startups from around the world, further cementing the bond between the UAE and India in this exciting period of economic collaboration.