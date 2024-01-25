H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, highlighted the importance of adopting advanced technology solutions and supporting efforts in innovation, development and industrial knowledge, to enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector in Ras Al Khaimah, in line with the emirate’s economic vision.

This vision aims to create an ideal business environment that supports the growth of the industrial sector and enhances its contribution to domestic production, according to the best technological and environmental practices, to create a sustainable economy that serves the emirate’s comprehensive development plans, he added.

Sheikh Saud made this statement during the inauguration of the latest expansion of Hira Industries’ facility in the Al Ghail Industrial Zone at the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

The expansion covers an area of 100,000 square feet and is part of the company's specialist investment plan in the construction and building sector.

The growth and prosperity of businesses in Ras Al Khaimah are a realisation of the economic vision and expansion plans of the emirate for the industrial sector, which is a fundamental pillar for driving economic growth and diversification, and plays a key role in solidifying the emirate's global stature as a development hub for industries in various sectors, he stated.

He also lauded the significant growth witnessed by the emirate’s industrial sector and its increasing competitiveness, which are due to its immense potential and significant capacities in this vital sector, making it an attractive investment destination with a safe and flexible environment.

Sheikh Saud toured the new factory building, inspected its technical and engineering departments, observed its key production stages, and learnt about the latest equipment it uses. He also received a detailed explanation of the modern technologies used by construction industries contained within the factory.

The building includes a global research and development laboratory and the tallest warehouse for goods storage within the Al Ghail Industrial Zone.