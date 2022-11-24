PHOTO
CAIRO - Nestle will invest 7 billion Saudi riyals ($1.86 billion) in Saudi Arabia over 10 years, the kingdom's investment ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.
The ministry added it signed a memorandum of understanding with Nestle in the field of food industries saying it includes establishing a factory and a research and development centre.
The company plans an initial investment of 375 million riyals in Saudi Arabia, it said.
($1 = 3.7582 riyals)
(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Editing by Chris Reese)