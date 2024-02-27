Minerals Development Oman Company (MDO) has started the redevelopment work on the Lasil and Al Baydha copper mines in Block 4 of the wilayats of Sohar and Liwa.

The production of copper ore from the Lasil mine is anticipated to begin this year, while production from the Al Baydha mine is expected to commence in 2026.

Once the project gets completed, these mines will boast a production capacity of 800,000 tonnes of copper ore per annum. The project’s initial phase is expected to last four years based on the current reserves.

According to MDO, the redevelopment of the Lasil and Al Baydha mines is its first copper mine project.

This was a result of the intensive exploration programmes carried out by MDO in 2022 which revealed the potential of commercial reserves of copper ore estimated at approximately 2.78 million tonnes in Block 4, part of Oman Mining Company geological assets.

The project will encompass a series of phases, including the mobilisation and construction of the mines, open-pit mining operations, and then the commencement of processing and concentration operations.

However, the company is progressing exploration campaign at the surrounding areas to hopefully secure new reserves and extend the production period.

CEO Engineer Nasser Saif Al Moqbali said: "The redevelopment project of the Lasil and Al Baydha copper mines marks the start of a significant journey for a series of mining projects and a crucial step towards reviving the copper mining industry in Oman, which will keep up with the global demand externally and boost the local industries internally."

The project, he stated, strives to enrich local value addition and optimise value chains in collaboration and partnership with the private sector.

MDO had signed up a national contractor for the project, while the processing contract has been awarded to Mawarid Mining for processing the copper ore in its concentrator located in the Wadi Al Jizzi, Sohar.

This initiative exemplifies the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering the mining sector in Oman through a commendable public-private partnership.

"Since the transfer of Oman Mining Company to the group, MDO has begun implementing an ambitious turnaround strategy to revive the company and benefit from its previously unexplored geological assets," stated Al Moqbali.

"Within a short period, we managed to overcome many of these challenges with the support of our partners in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and other Government entities," he noted.

"The redevelopment of the Lasil and Al Baydha copper mines project is a significant accomplishment of the turnaround strategy. This strategy aims to enhance the company’s financial performance, leverage its human resources and technical expertise, and restore the Oman Mining Company’s prestigious position in the copper industry markets," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).