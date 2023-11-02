Dubal Extrusion Investment (DEI) UAE has completed the acquisition of Thermalex, an aluminium extrusion company specialized in aluminium multiport extruded tube (MPE) located in Montgomery, Alabama, US.

The acquisition comes as a response to the growing demand for DEIs products to Automotive, HVAC & and other commercial products.

Following the acquisition of Thermalex Inc. alongside its sister company OSE Industries, DEI will ensure prompt supply of MPE Tubes, HVAC sector in automotive and non-automotive industry, as well as battery cooling tube for electric vehicles (EV) industries globally.

The acquisition has placed DEI in a strategic position to support the needs of its clients by guaranteeing quality, prompt delivery of extrusions, redundancy in supply security, and additional capacity fulfilment.

Dubal Holding CEO Ahmad Hamad Bin Fahad said: "DEI was founded with the goal of investing in aluminium extrusion markets to meet the industry's growing demands. The company is focused on becoming a global player in the MPE Tubes Market."

"As part of the acquisition, Thermalex will be supported by the deep technical & operational expertise in OSE Industries to manage the former’s operations and uphold the highest standard of quality it is known for in the market. OSE's workforce will collaborate closely with Thermalex to effectively meet the demands of both new and ongoing customers from Americas region, thereby ensuring sustained growth for the business. This further marks a significant step for DEI towards stimulating growth in the aluminium downstream value chain," he added.

Diego Daluisio, President of Thermalex, said: "The future of Thermalex Inc. appears promising as demand for its specialised products from the rapidly developing electrical vehicle manufacturers is expected to increase over the coming years."

"This will also be supported by the shift in emphasis towards the use of aluminium, which promotes lightweight automobiles and lower Co2 emission, resulting in more environmentally friendly operations. We are certain that this acquisition will prove fruitful and successful for the American Market with DEI's strategic guidance and support," he added.

According to Fahad, DEI is on track to achieve its goals of becoming a significant player in the extrusion sector and a leader in the MPE Tubes market in the coming years.

"With the acquisition of Thermalex and OSE Industries, DEI will now be able to supply MPE Tubes for HVAC and battery cooling applications required for the automotive industry," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).