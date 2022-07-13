ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MADE Competence Centre I 4.0, part of the Industry 4.0 Italian ecosystem composed by the competence centres and the digital innovation hubs, to support sustainable growth and Industry 4.0 applications.

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, attended the signing ceremony of the MoU, which took place at the launch of the new Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy at KIZAD. It was signed by Sameh Al Qubaisi, Director General of Economic Affairs at ADDED and Augusto De Castro, General Manager of MADE S.C.A R.L.

ADDED and MADE will collaborate to build awareness of opportunities linked to Industry 4.0 applications, provide access to best practices, enhance the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, and build the technical capabilities of the industrial workforce to be ready to the transformation through Industry 4.0 Skills Development Programme.

The cooperation with MADE, the leading centre in supporting businesses to manage innovation, technological transfer, applied research, and implementation of Industry 4.0 tools, reflects ADDED’s efforts to enhance the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and accelerate transformation of the manufacturing sector in Abu Dhabi.

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said: "The agreement with MADE is part of our efforts to achieve the ambitious goals of Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy by working closely with best-in-class partners in various areas to ensure the ecosystem in the emirate is empowering manufacturers to transition to Industry 4.0 technologies".

"We believe investing in human capital is paramount to the success of our initiatives. Therefore, we are focusing on the technical capabilities of current industrial workforce to equip them with necessary knowledge and skills to be ready for the transformation to Industry 4.0. In addition, the strategy aims to create 13,600 new knowledge based, quality jobs" Al Blooshi added.

Augusto De Castro, General Manager of MADE S.C.A R.L. said: "We are pleased to cooperate with ADDED and the Industrial Development Bureau (IBD) as part of their comprehensive digital and Industry 4.0 advancements roadmap, which is guiding their industrial sector".

"This strategic partnership comes at an opportune time, as Abu Dhabi continues to cement its status as a leading industrial hub with a unique business ecosystem. We at MADE Competence Centre I4.0 are working relentlessly with all our global partners and governments to ensure that our programmes and initiatives continue to maximise benefits for them as they expedite their adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions".