ABU DHABI– More than 400 senior figures within the global sport business industry will descend on the Middle East for the Leaders Sport Business Summit Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, on 16th and 17th March, 2022.

Industry leaders will gather for exclusive insight-led content from leading global sports organisations and local entities. They will explore the new dynamics of global sport across four core topics areas: Leadership, Technology, Creativity and Experience. International attendees will join those from the Gulf Cooperation Council providing the opportunity to connect, build new relationships and foster those already in place.

Already confirmed to attend the Leaders Sport Business Summit Abu Dhabi are representatives from the likes of NBA, Manchester United Football Club, Abu Dhabi Cricket, DP World Tour, Formula E, Adidas, Special Olympics UAE, The Football Association, YouGov and many more, shown in the attendee snapshot.

The attendees will gain insight into the new dynamics of global sport from those at the heart of decision-making. Some agenda highlights include hearing from Twitter’s Director of Global Content Partnerships, MEA and Turkey, Kinda Ibrahim, discussing the strategies for building athlete media channels in the session "Unleashing The Potential of Female Athletes".

NBA’s Managing Director, Europe and the Middle East, Ralph Rivera, will also take the stage to discuss the story behind the NBA and the DCT’s ground-breaking partnership. Furthermore, Robbie Fowler, former England and Liverpool FC player, Laura Georges, French Football Federation’s Secretary-General and James Johnson, Football Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, will explore the sport’s development worldwide.

A comprehensive view of the schedule is now available to view via the Leaders website, where one can view more details on the sessions and speakers across the summit.

Commenting on the speaker line-up, Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, "Abu Dhabi has seen several ground-breaking new partnerships in global sport, and those joining us will have the opportunity to hear insights from those at the heart of these. With the UAE being home to more international tournaments, there is no better place than Abu Dhabi to connect global sport industry executives who are responsible for delivering the world’s biggest sporting events."

Leaders’ Managing Director, Laura McQueen, commented, "We are delighted to be welcoming so many influential figures to the Leaders Business Summit Abu Dhabi very soon. We are once again looking forward to bringing together a local and international audience to hear from those at the heart of decision-making, gaining insight into how they perceive the new dynamics of global sport."

Leader Sport Business Summit Abu Dhabi is being held at the Yas Marina Circuit.