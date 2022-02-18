DUBAI- Kosovo yesterday celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai with a colourful collage of traditional performances and with the attendance of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Rozeta Hajdari, Kosovo’s Minister of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Trade, and other officials and dignitaries.

On this occasion, Dr. Al Falasi, said, "Kosovo’s pavilion uses art to showcase the country’s historical links to Islamic and Arab culture, along with its scenic landscapes, architecture and drive towards a sustainable future.

"The UAE’s relationship with Kosovo has grown over the years into an integrated economic partnership, resulting in ground-breaking agreements across an array of vital spheres.

At Expo 2020 Dubai, we aim to foster new opportunities of cooperation between our two countries for our mutual benefit." For her part, Hajdari said, "We have a tremendous opportunity to share our unique story, foster our common values and strengthen ties with governments, businesses, organisations and personalities with our host nation and other participating countries at Expo 2020 Dubai. We feel so proud that our flag is waving among those of Expo’s 192 participating nations – this is a great story for our nation and for our people." Kosovo is rich in art and traditional folklore, and the cultural performance for the National Day vividly reflected this. Wearing a range of costumes, dancers performed several styles, including Shotë, a popular routine at folk festivals, weddings and events.

Later, the spectacular Al Wasl Dome was illuminated with an immersive projection titled 'Celebrating Kosovo'.

The Kosovo Pavilion, located in Mobility District, portrays the country as a cradle of opportunity in the heart of the Balkans. Focusing on the emerging youthful nation, the pavilion highlights how the country’s demography and identity make Europe’s newest country favourable for investment opportunities.

