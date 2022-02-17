ArabFinance: Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO) posted a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of 316.10 million for the first half of 2021, according to the company’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

It is worth noting that the company’s consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for the January-June period of 2020 recorded EGP 231.65 million.

Net consolidated revenue reached EGP 4.08 billion during the six-month period ended June 30th 2021, compared to EGP 3.64 billion in the first six months of 2020.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company grew to EGP 193.001 million from EGP 118.06 million in Q2 2020.

At the level of the standalone financial results, Juhayna has turned to losses in the six-month period ended June 30th 2021, with a loss after tax of EGP 1.85 million, versus a net profit after tax of EGP 93.82 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Moreover, the company incurred a net loss of EGP 878,714 in Q2 2021, down from EGP 2.06 million in Q2 2020.

Founded in 1983, Juhayna is an Egypt-based company specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of dairy, juice, and cooking products.