Cairo – Mubasher: Juhayna Food Industries has appointed Niels Thomsen as Group CEO, benefitting from his 30-year experience across various manufacturing and supply chain managerial roles in the food and beverages industry.

Thomsen has held senior production and managerial positions in Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Hungary, and Egypt, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The new CEO also established his own company in Denmark and later returned to China as Director of Production at Danish Crown.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Juhayna recorded consolidated net profits of EGP 490 million, up 27.7% from EGP 384 million in the year-ago period.