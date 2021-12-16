HAMBURG- Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Thursday, traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $327.50 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of July 2022, they said. It was believed to have been bought from trading house Ameropa.

Traders said five other trading houses participated in the tender: CHS offered $331, Cargill $335, The Andersons $338 and Agro-Chirnogi $341 all per tonne c&f.

Cerealcom Dolj also took part but its price was not disclosed.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan) ((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))