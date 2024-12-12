State Street Global Advisors has launched a UCITS ETF for European investors looking for exposure to the Saudi bond market.

The SPDR JP Morgan Saudi Arabia Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF (KSAB) will be listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Deutsche Borse’s Xetra in Germany.

The new fund aims to track the new JP Morgan Saudi Arabia Aggregate Index to provide exposure to the performance of liquid, USD-denominated and SAR-denominated government and quasi-government bonds, including sukuks.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

