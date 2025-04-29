His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister. Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company, chaired the company’s Board Meeting today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the board approved the company’s board report and financial statements for the year 2024, and discussed a number of agenda items related to Mubadala’s activities and projects.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Executive Council Member, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala; Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Authority; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.