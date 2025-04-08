His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), chaired the Fund’s first board meeting of 2025, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of board members.

During the meeting, the board reviewed key agenda items, including the Fund’s operational performance, achievements over the recent period, and progress in the implementation of development projects financed across several countries.

The board also discussed the Fund’s future plans, approved a set of new policies, and endorsed financing requests that met established criteria.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed emphasised the pivotal role of the Fund in supporting developing countries and helping them achieve their development goals and programmes. He praised the Fund’s active contribution to global sustainable development efforts and its role in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a major contributor to international development assistance.

He also commended the Fund’s efforts to support the national economy by enhancing the competitiveness of UAE exports and expanding their presence in global markets through flexible and innovative financing solutions that enable national companies to grow internationally, thereby contributing to the country's economic growth.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Fares Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Presidential Court; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Head of the Office of International Affairs at the Presidential Court; Khalifa Al Mazrouei and Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, board members; and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi expressed his gratitude to the UAE’s leadership for its continuous support and trust in the Fund’s mission, stating that this backing serves as a strong motivation to continue the UAE’s development journey.

He also thanked the board members, highlighting that their guidance and support have enabled the Fund to fulfil its mission and achieve its ambitious vision of advancing sustainable economic and social development both locally and globally.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development achieved significant milestones in the past year, including an expansion in the volume of development financing benefiting many countries worldwide, and the wide-reaching presence of its foreign investments.

In addition, the Fund provided meaningful support to the UAE’s private sector, with the Abu Dhabi Exports Office playing a key role in enhancing the global competitiveness of UAE products -- reflecting the Fund’s commitment to its strategic vision and the promotion of sustainable development.